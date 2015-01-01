Abstract

Introduction

Physical activity is critically important to maintain quality of life as people age, yet activity levels tend to decrease dramatically over the lifespan. Active transportation is one way to engage in physical activity across the lifespan.

Methods

Using adult data from the Survey of the Health of Wisconsin (N = 1957), ordered logit was used to assess the relationship between active transportation (days per week biking/walking for transport) and participant self-report of 10-year changes in physical activity. Covariates include age, self-rated health, gender, race/ethnicity, and household income.

Results

The probability of being physically active decreased over time. However, the more days per week a person reported biking or walking for transportation, the more likely they were to have maintained or increased their activity relative to 10 years ago.

Conclusions

People who walk or bike for transportation have a higher likelihood of maintaining or increasing their physical activity, compared to 10 years ago, by a self-reported measure. This study furthers current understanding of how active transportation relates to changes in physical activity and includes a wide range of ages. This provides further evidence of the importance of creating built environments and policies supportive of active transportation.

Language: en