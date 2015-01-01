SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

VanHoose K, de Gante AR, Bertolini L, Kinigadner J, Büttner B. J. Urban Mobil. 2022; 2: e100015.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.urbmob.2022.100015

unavailable

In response to acute urban mobility and livability challenges, city street experiments have emerged as a way to explore possible solutions for alternative futures. While the added value of these experiments to improve urban living conditions is widely acknowledged, their potential to stimulate larger system change remains unknown. This paper uses the defining characteristics of transition experiments and a multi-level perspective of transitions in order to assess the transitional capacity of city street experiments. We devise an assessment framework to systematically assess six case studies in Amsterdam and Munich, revealing emerging patterns of experimentation within urban mobility systems.


City streets; Transition experiments; Urban mobility; Urban public space

