Abstract

Walking connects different modes of transport and acts as the main feeder for public transport. Nonetheless, ensuring high-quality accessibility for pedestrians to railway stations is seldom evaluated beyond measurable factors such as walking distance and time. Although several studies found differences in calculated and perceived accessibility, little research has so far focused on the factors that are influencing perceived pedestrian accessibility and thus causing these differences. In order to contribute to the current efforts of conceptualizing perceived accessibility, this study explores the factors which determine whether or not people walk to train stations. Potential influencing factors were first derived from a literature review and clustered into six quality criteria (directness, simplicity, traffic safety, security, comfort and built environment). Then, on-site and online surveys were conducted in five Bavarian towns (Germany) to understand the importance of the identified factors and how this differs between different people and places. The results confirm that above all comfort, safety and security factors play an important role for pedestrian accessibility. In addition, significant differences were found between different age groups and city sizes.

