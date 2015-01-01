Abstract

This article seeks to explore and analyse the capacity of Swedish municipalities to implement measures for increased cycling. Through the concept of local capacity and against the backdrop of interviews with local cycle planners, the aim of the article is to gain deeper insights into cycle planners' experiences and perspectives on what the possibilities, obstacles and challenges are as regards achieving the aims of increased cycling. Although the interviews reveal that all capacity dimensions are important, financial and political capacity seem to be the most crucial dimensions. These two dimensions are also the ones that differentiate most between included municipalities, and thus also influence the local capacity. High staffing, earmarked funding, and a shift from the car to a sustainable mode of transport norm are all capacity-building measures. There also seem to be overarching difficulties in developing vertical linkages with the Swedish Transport Administration to increase the municipal capacity. The authority's responsibility for funding, operating, and maintaining the national public cycle network, and a lack of will to find common solutions are perceived as challenging by many municipalities. Greater consensus and collaboration between municipalities and the Swedish Transport Administration must be achieved to fulfil national and local policy aims on cycling.

