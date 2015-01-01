SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brömmelstroet M, Mladenovic MN, Nikolaeva A, Gaziulusoy, Ferreira A, Schmidt-Thomé K, Ritvos R, Sousa S, Bergsma B. J. Urban Mobil. 2022; 2: e100031.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.urbmob.2022.100031

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Our mainstream mobility thinking is narrowly framed: it highlights the role of mobility in economic and urban growth, individual speed and system efficiency, but obscures its role in reproducing inequalities, and in driving unsustainable developments on a global scale. Critically, however, this narrative obscures our view on the increasingly problematic societal and environmental 'externalities' of mobility, such as its significant contribution to climate change, air pollution, social exclusion, deaths and injuries, public health issues and landscape degradation. With such high stakes for our common mobility futures, how can we identify seeds of emerging alternatives, nurture and amplify their potential impact and empower emerging alternative futures?


Language: en

Keywords

Mobility; Narratives; System thinking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print