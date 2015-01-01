Abstract

In this work we are concerned with how the introduction of connected and automated mobility (CAM) will influence liveability in cities. We engaged with city and transport planners from both Europe and the U.S. and adopted a system dynamics approach to capturing the discussions and exploring potential outcomes. There are two aims in doing this: (1) to identify the concerns of city planners and how they differ from the traditional focus of transport researchers; but also (2) to develop a causal loop diagram (CLD) that can both explore the potential systemic effects of CAM and help to communicate those effects and the underlying mental models. Addressing these aims can inform policy design related to both CAM specifically and urban mobility more generally. In a change from previous related studies, we allowed the participants to establish their concept of liveability in cities and did not define a specific CAM scenario. This broad scope was critical in capturing the high-level view of what really matters to city stakeholders. We have established that a focus on a more holistic understanding of interactions related to sustainability is required rather than on specific transport modes or technology. A key insight that emerged was that quality of life (QoL) was the dominant concern of city planners, regardless of how it is achieved. The specifics of new services or technologies (such as CAM) are secondary concerns - which are important only insofar as they support the higher goal of improving QoL. As a result, we have produced a high level CLD that can be used as a starter for any future research in the area of CAM and liveability in cities and which may resonate better than previous CAM models have with city planners and policy makers--those who will ultimately play a key role in recommending and then implementing changes affecting QoL.

