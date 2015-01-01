Abstract

Coronavirus and its stress can have a significant impact on an individual's psychological and physical well-being. Studies show that children and adolescents are among the most vulnerable groups as they lack adaptive coping strategies. The purpose of the current study was to investigate the mediating effect of optimism and pessimism on the association between coronavirus stress and youth internalizing problems among Iranian adolescents. The sample of this study included 408 students (42.4% female) recruited through cluster sampling. Participants were administered Corona Stress Measure (CSM), Optimism-Pessimism Measure (OPM), and Youth Internalizing Behavior Screener (YIBS).



RESULTS from the analyses showed that coronavirus stress was a significant and positive predictor of internalizing problems and pessimism, as well as a negative predictor of optimism. Additionally, the results showed that optimism and pessimism mediated the effect of coronavirus related stress on youth internalizing symptoms. Coronavirus stress significantly predicted internalizing problems through optimism and pessimism among young Iranian people. Given the importance of understanding the relationship between Coronavirus stress and internalizing problems through the mediating role of optimism-pessimism, this study provides the foundation for understanding internalizing behaviors in children and adolescents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

