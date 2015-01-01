|
Asanjarani F, Arslan G, Alqashan HF, Sadeghi P. Vulnerable Child. Youth Stud. 2022; 17(3): 281-288.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Coronavirus and its stress can have a significant impact on an individual's psychological and physical well-being. Studies show that children and adolescents are among the most vulnerable groups as they lack adaptive coping strategies. The purpose of the current study was to investigate the mediating effect of optimism and pessimism on the association between coronavirus stress and youth internalizing problems among Iranian adolescents. The sample of this study included 408 students (42.4% female) recruited through cluster sampling. Participants were administered Corona Stress Measure (CSM), Optimism-Pessimism Measure (OPM), and Youth Internalizing Behavior Screener (YIBS).
Coronavirus stress; internalizing problems; optimism; pessimism; youth