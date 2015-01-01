Abstract

The body of evidence on mindful parenting has grown significantly over time, and this scoping review aims to examine the present literature that focuses on the determinants of mindful parenting among parents of adolescents. Seven databases were searched, as well as the reference lists of included studies. Sixteen studies met the inclusion criteria and were mapped using the scoping review approach. The existing studies show that there are three determinants of mindful parenting, which are parent characteristics, adolescent characteristics, and contextual characteristics. This scoping review underlines the need for more specifically tailored interventions for parents and adolescents that focuses on their modalities and interaction. Implications for developing countries are also discussed in this study.

Language: en