SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hidayati F, Hartini N. Vulnerable Child. Youth Stud. 2022; 17(4): 351-358.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17450128.2022.2073417

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The body of evidence on mindful parenting has grown significantly over time, and this scoping review aims to examine the present literature that focuses on the determinants of mindful parenting among parents of adolescents. Seven databases were searched, as well as the reference lists of included studies. Sixteen studies met the inclusion criteria and were mapped using the scoping review approach. The existing studies show that there are three determinants of mindful parenting, which are parent characteristics, adolescent characteristics, and contextual characteristics. This scoping review underlines the need for more specifically tailored interventions for parents and adolescents that focuses on their modalities and interaction. Implications for developing countries are also discussed in this study.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescence; determinants; mindful parenting; modality; scoping review

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print