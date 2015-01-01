Abstract

The study aimed to estimate the relationship between childhood mortality and maternal age using bivariate association and logistic regression using the nationally representative data from India through NFHS-4 (2015-2016). The study reveals that the odds ratio of childhood mortality was comparatively higher among lower aged women (<20 years old) and aged women (30 years and more). The result depicted that childhood mortality was comparatively less among those women of 20-29 age groups and suggests raising maternal education to avoid child marriage and early marriage, not to plan a child at the upper age (>40 years old).

