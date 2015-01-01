Abstract

Throughout the rapid and intense changes that adolescents experience, their parents retain important influence over how they interact with the complex factors that shape their development. How parents care for their adolescent children has a deep and lasting impact on their well-being and development. Yet, parents often require support to meet their own and their adolescent children's needs, which can be achieved through parenting support programmes. Parenting support programmes are delivered to parents of younger children across different contexts and populations, but the benefit of these programmes for parents of adolescents is not well-recognised or prioritised. Given the clear need for these interventions during adolescence and the substantial evidence for effectiveness in this age group, it is time to move the field forward. Increased resources to support parents of adolescents would maximise adolescents' developmental potential and promote their well-being. We highlight four pressing areas for action: including parents of adolescents in parenting initiatives; involving parents in adolescent programming; strengthening efforts to address poverty and inequality, violence, and gender inequality; and engaging in strategic research to intensify the impact of programming.

