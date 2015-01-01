Abstract

Single mothers caring for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) go through emotional and financial hardships in Ghana due to discrimination, social isolation, stigmatization and financial strains. This inhibits their efforts to efficiently care for, and safeguard the welfare of the autistic children. Therefore, this qualitative study, through in-depth interviews with 15 single mothers caring for ASD children in Ghana, presents findings on the opportunities available to enhancing autistic childrens' welfare as well as the barriers which make the welfare and well-being enhancement difficult. The study discovered that while kinship support constitutes a huge part of the support for promoting the welfare of autistic children and their single mothers, kin and kith also neglect them. Also, the study revealed that the existence and availability of autism support centers are a great resource that contribute to safeguarding the welfare of ASD children and their single mothers. However, in Ghana, such centers are limited, making it difficult for single mothers to effectively fend for their children. Therefore, the study recommends the need for a strong collaboration between the ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) and the Ministry of Health to expand the capacities of existing special schools and create new ones in regions without them. The study also recommends that particular attention be given to single mothers under the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty Program (LEAP) for which families with children suffering impairments are eligible.

Language: en