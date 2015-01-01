Abstract

Research regarding South African caregivers' protective parenting behaviors that can improve youth well-being in early adolescence is limited. Therefore, this study explored the affective and protective aspects of adult caregiving that influence mental health and possible engagement in sexual situations among Black South African early adolescents. Structural Equation Modeling was employed using baseline data from 577 youth to examine caregiver communication's mediating effect on the relationship between child-report of caregiver attunement, child depressive symptoms, and possible engagement in sexual situations. The findings suggested that Black South African caregivers can provide a protective role in reducing the risk of engagement in sexual situations while improving child mental health. Therefore, caregiver communication and attunement are vital mechanisms that build family resilience and child well-being.

Language: en