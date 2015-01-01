Abstract

This study was carried out with the aim of evaluating the relationship between smartphone addiction and social and emotional loneliness in high school students. It was planned to be descriptive and cross-sectional. This study was conducted between November and December 2019. 'Student Identification Form', 'Smartphone Addiction Scale - Short Form' and Social and Emotional Loneliness Scale were used to collect data in the study. In the statistical analysis of the data, number, percentage values, independent samples t-test, ANOVA, correlation and regression were used. A statistically significant difference was found between school type, income status, daily internet usage time, the state of having a computer and smartphone, and smartphone addiction scale mean scores (p < 0.05). A positive correlation was found between smartphone usage and social and emotional loneliness (r = 0.216, p = 0.001). Daily internet usage, smartphone usage time, and social media engagement predicted smartphone addiction by 36% (R2 = 0.36, p < 0.001). A significant relationship was found between smartphone addiction and loneliness in high school students.

