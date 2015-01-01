Abstract

There is little knowledge on how children perceive psychosocial supports and seek help in resource-constrained settings. The aim of this study was to establish these perspectives among 22 children aged 7-10 years living in a disadvantaged community in Kenya. Children discussed available resources in response to three scenarios of common life stressors. Focus group discussions were subjected to thematic analysis. Children regularly sought internal and relational (family and peers) rather than external structural resources when faced with adversities. Their unique knowledge of their needs, environment and required supports should inform the development of interventions and services through developmentally appropriate participatory methods.

