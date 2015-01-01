Abstract

Adolescence and emerging adulthood are times of heightened adversity for South African girls and young women due to structural disadvantage. In this mixed-methods study, we explored lived experiences of resilience among a sample of 377 South African girls and young women (15-24 years) who completed a quantitative cross-sectional survey that included a validated measure of resilience. Quantitative analyses included descriptive statistics and an independent sample t-test to assess differences in resilience. These analyses informed the development of a semi-structured qualitative interview agenda. A purposive sample of 21 South African girls and young women (15-24 years) from the same survey area participated in in-depth interviews. Interviews were analyzed for perceptions of difference in resilience by age and narratives of resilience during transitions to adulthood. Survey results indicated younger participants (15-17 years) perceived themselves to be less resilient than older participants (18-24 years). Qualitative interview results supported the survey results, and pointed to a broader difference in perceived resilience between younger women and older women. Programming and policy implications for future resilience research among this population are discussed.

