|
Citation
|
Wang X, Liu Y, Yao Y, Zhou S, Zhu Q, Liu M, Helbich M. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2023; 114: e103549.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Promoting adolescents' active school travel may support their health and wellbeing. Based on survey data of 473 adolescents in Guangzhou, China, and street view images, we employed generalized structural equation models to examine 1) the relationships between objective and perceived streetscape characteristics and adolescents' active school travel and 2) the mediating roles of perceived safety, walkability, and air pollution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active school travel; China; Environmental perception; Street view imagery; Streetscape