Abstract

The scope of this work is to prove the strong influence of the real vehicle composition according to its age to the real environmental burden of the evaluated transport mode and calculation of the suitable vehicle fleet composition (share of different age groups, tractions and emission standards) to secure lower emission production (NOx, PM and greenhouse gases) of railway transport. These results represent the current state with regard to the composition of the vehicle fleet of freight carriers in terms of age, type of traction and emission class. The results were reached using data from average fuel consumption of the vehicles considering the specific standardised values of produced emissions. Taking the W-t-W principle into account, these results are surprising, as they contradict the generally declared claims concerning the environmental burden of individual transport modes, when the vehicle fleet's structure influences the generation of emissions more than the transport mode itself.

