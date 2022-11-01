SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Boon M, Janssen G, van Leeuwaarden J, Timmerman R. Transp. Res. B Methodol. 2023; 167: 79-98.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trb.2022.11.010

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Setting traffic light signals is a classical topic in traffic engineering, and important in heavy-traffic conditions when green times become scarce and longer queues are inevitably formed. For the fixed-cycle traffic-light queue, an elementary queueing model for one traffic light with cyclic signaling, we obtain heavy-traffic limits that capture the long-term queue behavior. We leverage the limit theorems to obtain sharp performance approximations for one queue in heavy traffic. We also consider optimization problems that aim for optimal division of green times among multiple conflicting traffic streams. We show that inserting heavy-traffic approximations leads to tractable optimization problems and close-to-optimal signal prescriptions.


Language: en

Keywords

Capacity allocation problem; Fixed-cycle traffic-light queue; Heavy traffic; Optimal signal settings; Queueing theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print