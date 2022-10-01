|
Ding H, Lu Y, Sze NN, Li H. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 166: 150-163.
To evaluate the dynamic effects of the dockless bike-sharing scheme on the demand of the London Cycle Hire (LCH) scheme at the station level, a novel bicycle demand prediction model is proposed using the deep learning approach, based on the transaction records at 645 docking stations of LCH in the period between July 2017 and March 2018. First, an intervention response module (IRM) is established to model the time-series trends of bicycle demands at individual LCH docking stations, with and without the dockless bike-sharing scheme. Then, the Graph Neural Networks (GNN) predictors are adopted to predict the demand for LCH, incorporating the learned effects from IRM.
Bicycle demand; Bike sharing; Deep learning; Graph neural network; Intervention response module