|
Citation
|
Shin EJ. Transp. Policy 2023; 131: 156-172.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Despite growing evidence showing significant spatial disparities in bicycle crash rates within a city, little research has explored their contributing factors. Focusing on Seoul, South Korea, this study examines whether differences in bicycle crash rates between neighborhoods with low and high socioeconomic status (SES) exist, and if so, which and to what extent the observable neighborhood characteristics explain them. This study adopts the Gelbach decomposition method to illuminate the sources of bicycle crash disparities between neighborhoods with different SES.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bicycle crash; Decomposition analysis; Neighborhood disparity; Socioeconomic status; Spatial equity