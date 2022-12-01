Abstract

Traffic flow and travel time-based measures are used to quantify and characterize congestion levels on urban roadway networks. However, under low-density conditions, contradictory results are observed when these two measures are used to identify the prevailing congestion levels. This accentuates the need to develop a new measure of congestion that effectively integrates traffic flow and travel time-based measures. The present study develops a new measure termed modified congestion index (MCI) by integrating traffic flow and travel time-based congestion measures for identifying prevailing congestion levels. As proof of the concept, the application of the methodology was demonstrated using empirical data collected at the corridor and network level and simulated data developed for a real-world urban network. The traffic flow and travel time-based congestion measures were integrated using a generalized least square framework (GLS) to derive MCI. Investigations revealed that traffic states bifurcated based on MCI follow the general philosophy of traffic state bifurcation using the macroscopic fundamental diagram (MFD) and fundamental diagram (FD). MCI, when correlated with existing performance measures, revealed that MCI could characterize both reliability and congestion simultaneously. As an important outcome from a policy and practical application perspective, MCI-based level of service (LOS) thresholds were developed. The application of the LOS thresholds was demonstrated by (a) analysing the effect of traffic signal control using a before-after perspective and (b) ranking and prioritizing segments in an urban network for optimal allocation of funds for developing congestion mitigation strategies. The developed LOS thresholds are expected to facilitate planners and engineers to comprehend the operational level of urban networks in terms of congestion and develop mitigation measures accordingly.

