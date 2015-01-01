|
Carlisle S, Ayling K, Jia R, Buchanan H, Vedhara K. Health Psychol. Rev. 2022; 16(2): 220-256.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34423744
The provision of choice within interventions has been associated with increased motivation, engagement and interest, as well as improved clinical outcomes. Existing reviews are limited by their wide inclusion criteria or by not assessing behaviour change and mood outcomes. This review examines whether participant-driven choice-based interventions specifically are more likely to be enjoyed and accepted by participants compared to no-choice interventions, and whether this impacts on intervention outcomes in terms of behaviour change or mood. Forty-four randomised controlled trials were identified for inclusion. Random effects meta-analyses were performed for retention-related outcomes (drop-out, adherence and satisfaction), and aggregate behaviour change and mood outcomes. Choice-based interventions resulted in significantly less participant drop-out and increased adherence compared to interventions not offering choice.
meta-analysis; systematic review; behaviour change; Choice; mood; retention