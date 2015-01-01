Abstract

The provision of choice within interventions has been associated with increased motivation, engagement and interest, as well as improved clinical outcomes. Existing reviews are limited by their wide inclusion criteria or by not assessing behaviour change and mood outcomes. This review examines whether participant-driven choice-based interventions specifically are more likely to be enjoyed and accepted by participants compared to no-choice interventions, and whether this impacts on intervention outcomes in terms of behaviour change or mood. Forty-four randomised controlled trials were identified for inclusion. Random effects meta-analyses were performed for retention-related outcomes (drop-out, adherence and satisfaction), and aggregate behaviour change and mood outcomes. Choice-based interventions resulted in significantly less participant drop-out and increased adherence compared to interventions not offering choice.



RESULTS for the behaviour change and mood analyses were mixed. This meta-analytic review demonstrates that choice-based interventions may enhance participant retention and adherence, thus researchers and clinicians alike should consider the provision of choice when designing research and interventions. The evidence for the role of choice in behaviour change and mood is less convincing, and there is a need for more, higher quality research in this area.

Language: en