Abstract

Mental Contrasting with Implementation Intentions (MCII) is a self-regulation strategy that combines the strategies mental contrasting (MC) in which individualscontrast a desired future with the current reality with the strategy of forming implementation intentions (II), which involves making concrete if-then plans (implementation intentions, II) to overcome the obstacles standing in the way of the desired future. Numerous studies across behavioral domains have demonstrated the effectiveness of this strategy in supporting people to adopt health-promoting behaviors or changing unhealthy behaviors. However, research on MCII has so far neglected the applicability of the concept in media-mediated persuasive health communication. This conceptual review aims to demonstrate and examine the potentials and effects of MCII as a technique to tailor media-mediated persuasive health messages and their dissemination through different media channels. In doing so, it draws on existing models of health behavior change, especially individuals' threat and coping appraisals. Potential effects of MCII on these cognitive factors are discussed, and practical implications for health message design are outlined.

