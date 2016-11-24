Abstract

This essay explores the meaning and significance of the Colombian peace agreements reached by Juan Manuel Santos's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia--People's Army (FARC-EP) on 24 November 2016 vis-à-vis a significant organizational shift within the national armed conflict and territorial dispute. By conducting a critical exposition of the armed conflict in Colombia, this essay contributes to the debate surrounding the (ex-)guerrillas' demobilization and disarmament, highlighting the relevance of ideology for analyzing changes in the dynamics of violence in the so-called postconflict.

