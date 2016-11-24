|
Citation
Ronderos S, Marín-López D. Rethinking Marxism 2022; 34(1): 99-115.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This essay explores the meaning and significance of the Colombian peace agreements reached by Juan Manuel Santos's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia--People's Army (FARC-EP) on 24 November 2016 vis-à-vis a significant organizational shift within the national armed conflict and territorial dispute. By conducting a critical exposition of the armed conflict in Colombia, this essay contributes to the debate surrounding the (ex-)guerrillas' demobilization and disarmament, highlighting the relevance of ideology for analyzing changes in the dynamics of violence in the so-called postconflict.
Language: en
Keywords
Armed Conflict; Colombia; FARC; Guerillas; Ideology