Abstract

While many universities persist in receiving better rankings and recognitions for their sustainability endeavours, the stakeholders' voices, notably the universities' main customers, the students, are almost absent in the process. This study intends to include stakeholders' voices in the campus planning to achieve a comprehensive university campus that serves its community's socio-cultural and economic needs. An intensive literature review was conducted aimed to derive criteria affecting campus design and development, such as comfort, wellbeing, and safety of the faculty, students and other users. Following that, a survey-based study assessed the University of Sharjah's (UOS) main campus as a case study. The Quality Function Deployment (QFD) was used as a development tool to determine and satisfy the stakeholders' needs using equivalent matrices. As a result, it was found that a well-designed university campus can be achieved when themes of sustainability, liveability, comfort, safety and security are well integrated into the design, development and operation of campuses. Accordingly, the study recommended design guidelines to help decision-makers identify the factors impacting their higher institution campuses, analyze and develop enhanced campus designs that ensure a welcoming and thriving environment. This will contribute to enhancing students' experience and satisfaction and further advance an institution's ranking profile globally.

Language: en