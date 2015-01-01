|
Citation
|
McGuire NH, Ball H. Commun. Res. Rep. 2022; 39(3): 136-146.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study extends psychological reactance theory by examining denial of a public health threat and resistance toward media sharing as two novel types of freedom restoration. Participants (N = 220) were randomly assigned to watch a video advocating COVID-19 guidelines and completed an online survey assessing corresponding perceptions and behavioral intentions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; denial of threat; freedom restoration; media sharing; Psychological reactance theory