SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McGuire NH, Ball H. Commun. Res. Rep. 2022; 39(3): 136-146.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08824096.2022.2058480

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study extends psychological reactance theory by examining denial of a public health threat and resistance toward media sharing as two novel types of freedom restoration. Participants (N = 220) were randomly assigned to watch a video advocating COVID-19 guidelines and completed an online survey assessing corresponding perceptions and behavioral intentions.

RESULTS of structural equation modeling supported the two-step model of reactance: greater perceived freedom threat was related to greater reactance, which in turn was linked to lower intentions to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, lower intentions to share the video with one's online social network, and greater denial of COVID-19 as a public health threat. Implications for psychological reactance theory and health campaign design are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; denial of threat; freedom restoration; media sharing; Psychological reactance theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print