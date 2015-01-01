Abstract

There is a trend of upsurge in radicalisation of Sufi-Barelvis and violence resorted to by them, particularly in Pakistan, based on their uncompromising stance on the issue of blasphemy. Apart from its roots in various socio-political factors, strong emphasis on veneration of Prophet Muhammad makes Sufi-Barelvis extremely sensitive to any allegation of blasphemy. From print-media and Urdu press to social media and internet, the revolutionisation of the medium of communication in recent times has also played a key role in this radicalisation. Such interplay of ideology and technology is catalysing the twin processes of mobilisation and radicalisation.

