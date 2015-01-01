SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hong E. J. Res. Christ. Educ. 2022; 31(2): 169-184.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10656219.2022.2071512

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Conversations regarding race and racial tensions continue throughout institutions of higher education. For this study, 14 Asian American faculty members from four different private, Christian universities were interviewed to understand their experiences of racism on their campuses. All participants self-identified as East-Asian American and received, at minimum, their doctorates in the United States. Data were collected and analyzed using basic qualitative research methods, and findings were classified into two major categories: relationships and campus environment. Although participants were grateful for their institutions, their experiences were not without microaggressions and discrimination. The study hopes to aid in efforts that may ultimately create an even more inclusive environment for both faculty and students.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print