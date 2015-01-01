Abstract

Conversations regarding race and racial tensions continue throughout institutions of higher education. For this study, 14 Asian American faculty members from four different private, Christian universities were interviewed to understand their experiences of racism on their campuses. All participants self-identified as East-Asian American and received, at minimum, their doctorates in the United States. Data were collected and analyzed using basic qualitative research methods, and findings were classified into two major categories: relationships and campus environment. Although participants were grateful for their institutions, their experiences were not without microaggressions and discrimination. The study hopes to aid in efforts that may ultimately create an even more inclusive environment for both faculty and students.

