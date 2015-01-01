SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Musto JL. Ethics Soc. Welfare 2022; 16(2): 169-192.

Numerous laws have passed to move away from criminalising youth who trade sex. Specialised courts have also been established to support youth. Despite proponents' contention that specialised, trauma-informed courts are less punitive than typical interventions, research is limited. This article explores one specialised dependency court's efforts to assist youth 'at risk'. Drawing on interviews and ethnographic observations, I argue that laws and trauma-informed court interventions intensify the supervision of youth and families while inadvertently concealing the gendered-racialised effects of child welfare system involvement. Ethnographic findings contribute to sociolegal and anti-carceral feminist research on carceral control beyond the criminal legal system. This work also explores the ethics of carceral-trauma entanglements that accompany decriminalisation's afterlife.
alternatives to punishment; anti-trafficking; CSEC; decriminalisation; problem-solving courts; sex trafficking; specialty court; Trafficking; trafficking court; trauma-informed

