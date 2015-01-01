SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hing N, O'Mullan C, Breen H, Nuske E, Mainey L. Int. Gambl. Stud. 2022; 22(1): 82-101.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/14459795.2021.1973534

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper adopts a gendered perspective exploring how gambling by a male partner contributes to intimate partner violence (IPV) against women. Unstructured interviews with 30 women with lived experience of male partner violence linked to his gambling were analyzed using adaptive grounded theory. Gendered drivers of violence set the context for IPV experienced by these women. Their male partners held strict patriarchal views about gender roles, controlled decision-making, restricted the woman's independence, and condoned using violence against women. Gambling by the male partner interacted with these gendered drivers to increase the frequency and severity of IPV. They prioritized their gambling above the family's welfare, controlled household finances, and coerced the woman into providing money. Gambling created situations that increased IPV, including anger over losses, family stressors and conflicts, with violent backlash silencing the woman's objections. Violence intensified as the gambling escalated, with short-term cycles of violence directly linked to gambling events. Women experienced financial, psychological, physical and sexual abuse, and patterns of coercive control that maintained a climate of fear. These findings reveal the centrality of gender inequality within intimate relationships as a foundation for IPV, which is then exacerbated by the perpetrator's gambling.


Language: en

Keywords

Correction; feminist; gambling disorder; gender; Male partner violence; problem gambling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print