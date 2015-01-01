|
Kalomo EN, Shamrova D, Jun JS, Kaddu MN, Kalb A. Afr. J. AIDS Res. 2022; 21(1): 65-76.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35361060
Background : Namibia has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates among young people living with HIV and AIDS. The study of mental well-being among this vulnerable population is emerging as an important area of public health research.
adolescents and young people; Africa; depression; food insecurity; HIV stigma; social support