Abstract

This article explores the impact of Self-Help Group (SHG) participation on the frequency of domestic violence in rural India. The study hypothesizes that SHG participation can raise tensions between married men and women because husbands may perceive some aspects of women's empowerment as a challenge to patriarchal cultural norms. Using household panel data collected in rural Andhra Pradesh in 2004, 2006, and 2007, this article employs double difference methodology with an instrumental variables approach for impact evaluation. The estimation results show that, while SHG participation reduced domestic violence in the short-term, medium-term participation increased the frequency of domestic violence, particularly after women's credit access through SHG participation had improved. This article furthermore reveals that the impact of SHG participation on domestic violence was more pronounced among couples who married with dowry. Spouses who practiced dowry appear to be more susceptible to financial inflow through the wife.HIGHLIGHTS Self-Help Group (SHG) participation impacts the frequency of domestic violence in conflicting ways.Women's SHG participation initially reduces tensions with their husbands.In the medium term, women's access to credit creates conflicts with their husbands.SHG participation alone is not enough to overcome patriarchal practices and structures.Effective gender-advocacy programs should include training to change both women's and men's attitudes.

Language: en