Abstract

In the context of the treatment of perpetrators of violence, psychodynamic discourse has often focused on individual aggression and other related emotions and mental phenomena, such as anger, rage, cruelty, sadism and brutality. Psychodynamic theory has been less explicit, however, about how to address an individual's actual violent acts within the psychotherapeutic setting. This article aims to address this gap. It illustrates how psychoanalytic theory - most notably through Winnicott, Fonagy and Glasser - can be used to inform thinking about, and interventions with, men who use violence against their children and partners, using a clinical case that describes psychotherapeutic work with a perpetrator of domestic violence. The article concludes that the psychotherapist's countertransference is an important tool in working with men who use violence, and highlights the importance of the therapist's capacity for impulse regulation, emotional understanding, and handling of his or her own aggression.

Language: en