SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bennett-Clarke R. Psychodynamic Practice 2022; 28(2): 152-169.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/14753634.2022.2039880

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article is split in to two parts. Part One of the article aims to explore the theory, processes and presence of envy and greed in the dynamic between stalkers and their victims. In doing so, I wish to contribute to, rather than critique, the current vast and existing field of understanding of the psychodynamics of stalking as well as furthering an understanding of how such processes impact the victim. Part Two will draw upon a case vignette to further illustrate these ideas and how these processes might be worked with therapeutically to enable recovery and a reclaiming of the violated-self in the aftermath of being subjected to envy-driven stalking behaviours.


Language: en

Keywords

attachment pathology; envy; greed; Melanie Klein; psychodynamic; stalking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print