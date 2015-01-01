Abstract

This article is split in to two parts. Part One of the article aims to explore the theory, processes and presence of envy and greed in the dynamic between stalkers and their victims. In doing so, I wish to contribute to, rather than critique, the current vast and existing field of understanding of the psychodynamics of stalking as well as furthering an understanding of how such processes impact the victim. Part Two will draw upon a case vignette to further illustrate these ideas and how these processes might be worked with therapeutically to enable recovery and a reclaiming of the violated-self in the aftermath of being subjected to envy-driven stalking behaviours.

Language: en