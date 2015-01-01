SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smith BL. Am. Nineteen. Cent. Hist. 2022; 23(1): 61-92.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/14664658.2022.2077611

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article focuses on the weaponization of canines by enslavers in the antebellum American South and the manner in which abolitionists used reports of canine attacks in their fight against slavery. Using descriptions and images of canine attacks to demonstrate the brutality of the slave system, abolitionists mobilized and swayed public opinion by appealing to audiences' familial empathy, religious ethos, and shared sense of physical pain. Following the slave-hunting canine trope as it evolved to reflect the changing socio-political and cultural developments of the mid-nineteenth century, this article views the Compromise of 1850 as an inflection point, after which enslaved persons were no longer depicted as victims being attacked by dogs, but rather, as empowered survivors defending themselves and their families against the canines.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

abolitionism; Civil War; nonhuman animals; resistance; Slavery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print