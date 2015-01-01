Abstract

Background Sleep problems can persist following the treatment of depression and remission of symptoms. The extent to which having a previous history of depression may be associated with current daytime sleepiness is largely unknown.



METHODS Data were obtained from the spring 2017 American College Health Association-National College Health Assessment (ACHA-NCHA) survey (92 institutions) which assessed self-reported health in U.S. college students (n = 41,670). Among the sample, 93.5% were 18-24 year of age, and 69.6% women. Logistic regression estimated the association between reported prior lifetime diagnosis of depression and daytime sleepiness from the past 7 days, while adjusting for depressive symptoms and antidepressant use from the past year. Unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression models stratified by gender were performed.



RESULTS Among those who reported problems with sleepiness, 31.6% women and 19.4% men had a preexisting depression diagnosis. Individuals with preexisting depression were more likely than those without this diagnosis to report sleepiness problems (women: OR = 1.4, CI = 1.3-1.6, p <.001; men: OR = 1.2, CI = 1.0-1.4, p <.01). However, this association differed significantly by gender, with women with a preexisting depression diagnosis having a 13.0% greater likelihood of sleepiness compared to men.



CONCLUSIONS Those with a preexisting depression diagnosis, and specifically women, may be at risk for daytime sleepiness even in the absence of current depressive mood-related symptoms. Given that many individuals are at risk for daytime sleepiness, mental health initiatives, including those on college campuses, should incorporate sleep hygiene within their programming.

