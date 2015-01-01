|
Citation
|
Boyle JT, Vargas I, Rosenfield B, Grandner MA, Perlis ML. Behav. Sleep Med. 2022; 20(2): 164-172.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33818194
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE/Background Illness severity and resultant dysfunction are often linearly related and tightly coupled (concordant). Some percentage of individuals, however, exhibit discordant associations (high illness severity and low dysfunction [HL] or low illness severity and high dysfunction [LH]). In the present study, a sample of subjects with insomnia complaints were evaluated to determine what percentage of subjects exhibited discordant associations.Participants Archival data were drawn from a community-based sample (n = 4,680; 61.8% female; Ages 18-105).
Language: en