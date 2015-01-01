SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carson A, Wright S. Aust. J. Polit. Sci. 2022; 57(3): 221-230.

(Copyright © 2022, Australasian Political Studies Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10361146.2022.2122778

Nearly six years after the term 'fake news' rose to public prominence, concerns persist about its meaning, its impact and responses to it. Concerns include leaks by a Meta whistle-blower who alleged that the world's most popular social media site, Facebook, was hardwired to spread online falsehoods; meanwhile numerous Commissions and reports have aired fears about fake news' consequences for democratic health, both in Australia and globally. Australia has responded by adopting a self-regulatory Code of Conduct into misinformation and disinformation for digital platforms in 2021; while some neighbouring counties such as Singapore and Indonesia have introduced tough anti-fake news laws. This symposium of five articles aims to shed light on the latest global debates and findings about the relationship between fake news and democracy with a focus on how it is best defined, its impacts on the public, and responses to it in Australia and the region.


conspiracy theories; disinformation; Fake news; misinformation; regulation

