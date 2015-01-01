|
Carson A, Wright S. Aust. J. Polit. Sci. 2022; 57(3): 221-230.
(Copyright © 2022, Australasian Political Studies Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Nearly six years after the term 'fake news' rose to public prominence, concerns persist about its meaning, its impact and responses to it. Concerns include leaks by a Meta whistle-blower who alleged that the world's most popular social media site, Facebook, was hardwired to spread online falsehoods; meanwhile numerous Commissions and reports have aired fears about fake news' consequences for democratic health, both in Australia and globally. Australia has responded by adopting a self-regulatory Code of Conduct into misinformation and disinformation for digital platforms in 2021; while some neighbouring counties such as Singapore and Indonesia have introduced tough anti-fake news laws. This symposium of five articles aims to shed light on the latest global debates and findings about the relationship between fake news and democracy with a focus on how it is best defined, its impacts on the public, and responses to it in Australia and the region.
conspiracy theories; disinformation; Fake news; misinformation; regulation