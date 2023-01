Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the psychometric properties of a newly developed instrument patient-nurse trust scale (PNTS) among sexual and gender minorities (SGM).



DESIGN: Secondary data analysis.



METHODS: Reliability and construct validity of the PNTS were assessed.



FINDINGS: The PNTS showed high internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha= 0.96). It also demonstrated a good fit to the data and confirmed construct validity.



CONCLUSIONS: PNTS is a reliable and valid instrument to measure trust in the nurse-patient relationship with SGM youth. Clinical Evidence: PNTS is a valid and reliable tool that quantifies patient-nurse trust relationship and can predict patient satisfaction, health behaviors and health outcomes.

