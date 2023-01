Abstract

PURPOSE To evaluate the effectiveness of an online human trafficking awareness program for healthcare providers.Design Mixed-methods study.



METHODS Sample (N=141) consisted of community health nursing students, who completed a pretest, watched one three-minute video a day for 20 days, and completed a posttest.



FINDINGS Participants indicated their knowledge of human trafficking increased, attitudes toward victims improved, and competence and confidence engaging with victims increased. Satisfaction with program, and information utilization plans for practice were revealed.



CONCLUSIONS Human trafficking awareness program was effective in increasing participants' knowledge, competence and confidence, and improving attitudes.Clinical Evidence Educational intervention is a strategy to improve students' knowledge of human trafficking.

Language: en