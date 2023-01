Abstract

PURPOSE To explore the relationship between walking activity and sleep quality among elderly.Design A cross-sectional, correlation study with purposive sampling was conducted on participants with a walking habit but not regular moderate-intensity exercise.



METHODS Data were collected by structured questionnaires, including the Walking Activity Questionnaire and the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index.



FINDINGS The total walking time per week and frequency of walking per day were significant predictors of sleep quality.



CONCLUSIONS Walking can help older community-dwelling adults improve their sleep quality.Clinical evidence Walking more than once per day and total walking time per week ≥210 minutes were associated with good sleep quality.

Language: en