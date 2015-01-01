Abstract

The present study examined potential sex- and age-related differences in inhibitory control in adolescents with and without ASD. A computerized flanker visual filtering task and a go/no-go task were used to assess the ability to resist interference from visual distractors (RIVD) and prepotent response inhibition, respectively. Overall, the ASD and non-ASD groups performed comparably on both tasks and no sex-related differences or interactions (group-by-sex) were apparent. Consistent with past research, however, we did observe a significant age-related improvement in RIVD performance among the ASD group (but not the non-ASD group).

