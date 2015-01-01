Abstract

It was proposed that dimensions of childhood adversity (i.e., deprivation and threat) have distinct effects on neural development and function. Present study examined the relationships between mild deprivation/threat and performance monitoring among undergraduate students without psychiatric diagnoses. By using event-related potentials (ERPs), 78 participants underwent a modified Flanker task in which false feedback on approximately 10% of the correct response trials was administered. The dynamic stages of performance monitoring in this task were differentiated into interference monitoring, feedback processing, and behavior adjustment. Childhood adversity was assessed by a Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), which was further divided into subscales of neglect (as a proxy for deprivation dimension) and abuse (as a proxy for threat dimension). Our results showed that higher score of childhood neglect was associated with more interference cost indicated by longer RT to interference trials at the behavioral level, and altered interference monitoring indicated by smaller N2 amplitude to interference trials at the neural level. Meanwhile, higher score of childhood abuse was related to smaller P3 amplitude to unexpected negative feedback. These results suggested that mild childhood deprivation might be associated with altered processing of interference monitoring, while mild childhood threat might be linked to lower electrophysiological response to unexpected negative feedback among young adults without psychiatric disorders.

Language: en