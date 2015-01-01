|
In the current study, we investigated the relations among maternal emotion socialization practices and children's inhibitory control (IC) performance in Chinese and European American families. Fifty-three Chinese (Mage = 60 months) and 52 European American (Mage = 50 months) children and their mothers participated in this study. Maternal emotion socialization was assessed using mothers' reported reactions to children's negative emotions by completing the Coping with Children's Negative Emotions Scale (CCNES). Child IC was assessed through two observational measures.
Language: en