SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Doan SN, Song Q. J. Cogn. Dev. 2022; 23(5): 591-607.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15248372.2022.2072847

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the current study, we investigated the relations among maternal emotion socialization practices and children's inhibitory control (IC) performance in Chinese and European American families. Fifty-three Chinese (Mage = 60 months) and 52 European American (Mage = 50 months) children and their mothers participated in this study. Maternal emotion socialization was assessed using mothers' reported reactions to children's negative emotions by completing the Coping with Children's Negative Emotions Scale (CCNES). Child IC was assessed through two observational measures.

RESULTS revealed significant group differences. Specifically, Chinese mothers adopted more harsh responses and less distress responses as compared to European American mothers. Chinese children scored higher on IC than did European American children. Moderation analyses also suggest that maternal harsh responses and distress responses were negatively related to children's IC performance for European American group but not for Chinese group.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print