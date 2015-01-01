Abstract

Children have traditionally been viewed as less reliable witnesses than are adults. More recently, a concept known as developmental reversals, has brought this view into question. Developmental reversals have demonstrated that in certain contexts, children produce fewer false memories than adults. The primary paradigm used to demonstrate developmental reversals, and to study false memory in general, has been the Deese-Roediger-McDermott (DRM) paradigm. However, other false memory paradigms are not consistently related to the DRM, nor do they often produce developmental reversals. This study examined the relation between the DRM and another theoretically similar non-DRM paradigm (i.e., a picture memory task (PMT)), both known to produce false memories in children and adults. Young children (5- to 8-year-olds, n = 37), older children (9- to- 12-year-olds, n = 42) and adults (18- to- 22-year-olds, n = 40) completed the DRM and the PMT. Although false memories were found using both tasks, and predicted developmental patterns in false memory were also found with both tasks, false memory produced by the DRM was not related to false memory produced by the PMT. Theoretical and legal implications are discussed.

Language: en